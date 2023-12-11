Chance the Rapper Lights Up MSI’s Grand Tree, Announces Date of 5th Annual “A Night at the Museum”

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

(Black PR Wire) CHICAGO – Chance the Rapper, Grammy-award-winning musician and founder of Social Works, flipped the switch on the Museum of Science Industry’s (MSI) four-story Grand Tree on Saturday, kicking off the Museum’s Christmas Around the World and Holidays of Light exhibit set to run through Jan. 7. During the festivities, he announced the return of SocialWorks’ 5th annual “A Night at the Museum” event taking place at MSI on Dec. 21, which serves as a holiday fundraiser and donation hub for SocialWorks’ Warmest Winter clothing drive, benefitting Chicagoans experiencing homelessness. This year’s A Night at the Museum is generously sponsored by The Horowitz Family Charitable Fund and Aetna Better Health of IL, among others.

At “A Night at the Museum,” guests can experience the magic of MSI’s Christmas Around the World and Holidays of Light exhibit, which features a forest of more than 50 trees and displays decorated by volunteers -including a tree from SocialWorks-each representing the holiday traditions from cultures around the globe. They can also engage with 50+ event-only vendors, activations and performers, discover unique opportunities to connect with Chance, and learn about what SocialWorks is planning for 2024.

In addition to offering activities for families, the event aims to collect donations for those experiencing homelessness in Chicago. All guests are encouraged to bring and donate “warming” items, such as coats, scarves, gloves, toys, hygiene items, etc.

“No event quite matches the energy, fun, and giving of ‘A Night at the Museum.’ With this event, we’ve collected hundreds of thousands of items to clothe those experiencing homelessness and brought together the businesses and people who uplift SocialWorks, all under one roof,” says Chance the Rapper. “I can’t wait to welcome new and returning guests, and their warming items, to the Museum on December 21st. SocialWorks, myself, our vendors and performers, have an amazing evening planned for all attendees!”

SocialWorks’ Warmest Winter initiative aims to raise awareness and provide relief for individuals experiencing homelessness and extreme hardship through service, direct support, and experiences. Since 2016, Warmest Winter has grown to hold an annual clothing drive, a yearly holiday event, volunteer opportunities, and quarterly excursions for the transient community. Through Warmest Winter, SocialWorks aims to lessen the effects of Chicago’s winter and isolation.

The annual initiative begins with a Chicago area donation drive starting in October, with “A Night at the Museum” at MSI offering one final opportunity to collect donations publicly. SocialWorks then sorts, counts, and distributes items to shelters and families in need between January and March-the worst of Chicago’s winter season. The Warmest Winter initiative has collected over 164,000 warming items since its inception in 2015, directly supporting 86 unique shelters throughout the Chicagoland area.

Tickets for “A Night at the Museum” are on sale now on EventNoire, a black-owned ticket company. Additional information about Christmas Around the World and Holidays of Light can be found online at msichicago.org/christmas.

