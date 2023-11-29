A$AP Rocky Talks Fatherhood In ‘Highsnobiety’s’ Latest Issue

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

A$AP Rocky brought his charm and good looks to Highsnobiety’s latest issue. The Harlem rapper talks about fatherhood, his career, and more.

Clad in Givenchy garb, partnered with his diamond-link chain, Rocky showed off his shiny gold teeth as he smiled at the sky. The “RIOT” rapper, known for making bold fashion statements, wore his new signature look – pearl hair clips – in his hair.

In the issue, Rocky dives into his impact on Black culture.

“I think while I’m still here, I got a duty to aspire to inspire. There’s really only a few people who control the culture, and when I tell you that I’m at the forefront, believe dat!” he confidently tells the publication.

The artist proves his adaptability by leaning into the rapidly developing world. “The industry is always evolving and changes give opportunities to direct ideas. I think it is important to try to embrace the newness and the ever-changing world.”

A$AP Rocky, the father

The rapper also discusses his experience as a first-time father. In May 2022, Rocky and Rihanna welcomed their son, RZA. The Bajan beauty later showed off a newly growing baby bump during her 2023 Super Bowl halftime performance. She gave birth to a healthy baby boy, Riot Rose, in August 2023.

“Being a parent changes everything for you,” Rocky reflects.

Rocky boasts his influence on the culture, and we agree. The Harlem pretty boy has positioned himself as a fashion guru alongside his Bajan bombshell, Rihanna. Don’t believe me? Watch him pull off a head full of pearl hair clips, a fitted cap, and pearl sunglasses.

