Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

After Lil Uzi Vert disputed being part of the Rolling Loud lineup, they’ve been replaced by not one but two acts – Future and Metro Boomin.

The release of the lineup for Rolling Loud California was announced Tuesday (Nov. 14), and it featured a slew of top musical artists with Post Malone and Nicki Minaj revealed as headliners of the weekend festival along with Lil Uzi Vert supposedly performing that Saturday. But shortly after the artwork was launched, the singer and rapper went on social media to dispute that appearance. “I never said I was doing rolling loud. Don’t understand why my name is on here,” they wrote in a post to their Instagram stories showing the flyer.

Festival organizers apparently took note of Lil Uzi Vert’s statement and promptly re-issued a new image of the full festival lineup with two notable changes Wednesday (Nov. 15). The first was the blurring out of Lil Uzi Vert’s name on the festival artwork in a new post to X, formerly Twitter, which simply carried the caption, “OK bet” with the okay emoji sign. The second was the announcement of Future and Metro Boomin’s appearance at the festival. Rolling Loud also sent out another post boosting the duo’s upcoming album, which will be released before the festival takes place.

Lil Uzi Vert is currently on tour for their most recent album, Pink Tape. The tour is slated to end Nov. 22 in the artist’s hometown of Philadelphia. Rolling Loud California will be held at the Hollywood Park Grounds venue in Inglewood, California, March 15 – 17. The festival also features other prominent performances from Rae Sremmurd, Summer Walker, YG, Tyga and more. Presale tickets for the event were made available to the public Thursday (Nov. 16) at 10 a.m. PT, with general sales beginning Friday (Nov. 17) at 10 a.m. PT. More information can be found on their website.

Lil Uzi Vert Replaced By Future & Metro Boomin For Rolling Loud California was originally published on hiphopwired.com