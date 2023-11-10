Listen Live
News

Former Baltimore State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby found guilty of perjury

Published on November 10, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage 2024 Graphics
Black America Web Featured Video
CLOSE
Mosby maintains innocence in face of federal indictment

Source: The Washington Post / Getty

Former Baltimore State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby was found guilty on Thursday of two counts of perjury by a federal jury.

Jurors took about seven hours to convict Mosby of lying about experiencing financial difficulties related to the COVID-19 pandemic to withdraw money early from a retirement account to buy two vacation homes in Florida.

… this story continues. Read the rest at The Baltimore Banner: Former Baltimore State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby found guilty of perjury

The post Former Baltimore State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby found guilty of perjury appeared first on 92 Q.

Former Baltimore State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby found guilty of perjury  was originally published on 92q.com

More from Black America Web

Black America Web

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close