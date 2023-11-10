Former Baltimore State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby was found guilty on Thursday of two counts of perjury by a federal jury.
Jurors took about seven hours to convict Mosby of lying about experiencing financial difficulties related to the COVID-19 pandemic to withdraw money early from a retirement account to buy two vacation homes in Florida.
… this story continues. Read the rest at The Baltimore Banner: Former Baltimore State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby found guilty of perjury
The post Former Baltimore State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby found guilty of perjury appeared first on 92 Q.
Former Baltimore State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby found guilty of perjury was originally published on 92q.com
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2023
-
Lil’ Kim’s Wardrobe Malfunction And Other Unforgettable Fashion Moments From ONE MusicFest
-
Cardi B Co-signs Keith Lee’s Scathing Reviews Of Atlanta Restaurants, Social Media Piles On
-
Flavor Flav Sings National Anthem At Milwaukee Bucks Game, Social Media Says WTF
-
Toni Braxton And Birdman Set The Internet Ablaze With An Adorable Selfie
-
Jay-Z Reveals That Blue Ivy And Rumi Have Been Arguing Over If He Should Cut His Hair
-
Roland Martin Breaks Down Black Support For Trump, Says "Day Is Over" For Relief Checks
-
Missy Elliott’s Beautiful Mother Goes Viral