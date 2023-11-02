Listen Live
Arts & Entertainment

FDA Warning: Children May Be Getting Wrong Dose of COVID-19 Vaccine

Published on November 2, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage 2024 Graphics
Black America Web Featured Video
CLOSE
Doctor hands in white rubber protective gloves holding syringe and plastic ampoule with drug liquid. Blue table background. Vaccination and healthcare. Closeup. Point of view shot. Top down view.

Source: FotoDuets / Getty

The FDA issued an alert on Wednesday (Nov. 1) to health providers offering Moderna’s new COVID-19 vaccine to children under the age of 11.

As reported by WRAL, the Food and Drug Administration said that there may be some confusion over the dosage of the vaccine, available to kids as young as 6 months old.

According to the FDA, a single dose of the current Moderna vaccine for kids (6 months – 11 years) has “notably more” than the 0.25 mL dosage that they should receive. The FDA advises pediatricians and health providers to withdraw 0.25 mL from the vial and throw the rest away.

WRAL is currently investigating if any local children received the wrong dose.

Healthcare providers, parents and caregivers who have questions can email FDA’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research at ocod@fda.hhs.gov.

FDA Warning: Children May Be Getting Wrong Dose of COVID-19 Vaccine  was originally published on foxync.com

More from Black America Web

Black America Web

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close