FDA Warning: Children May Be Getting Wrong Dose of COVID-19 Vaccine

The FDA issued an alert on Wednesday (Nov. 1) to health providers offering Moderna’s new COVID-19 vaccine to children under the age of 11.
As reported by WRAL, the Food and Drug Administration said that there may be some confusion over the dosage of the vaccine, available to kids as young as 6 months old.
According to the FDA, a single dose of the current Moderna vaccine for kids (6 months – 11 years) has “notably more” than the 0.25 mL dosage that they should receive. The FDA advises pediatricians and health providers to withdraw 0.25 mL from the vial and throw the rest away.
WRAL is currently investigating if any local children received the wrong dose.
Healthcare providers, parents and caregivers who have questions can email FDA’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research at ocod@fda.hhs.gov.
