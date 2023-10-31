Dominos To Offer Free Pizza To Folks With Student Loans

Dominos is making sure our folks with student loans are fed in these tough times.
Last week, Domino’s Pizza announced it’s giving away $1 million worth of free pizzas to anyone with student loan payments through a program called Domino’s Emergency Pizzas for Student Loans.
The company recently launched the Emergency Pizza promotion which provides a free medium two-topping pizza with a qualifying digital order of $7.99 or more, redeemed within 30 days of claiming the offer.
“Student loan payments have resumed for millions of Americans, and we wanted to help in our own little way by using the power of pizza to do something nice for our customers,” said Kate Trumbull, Domino’s senior vice president and chief brand officer, in a press release. “When life gives you loans, Domino’s gives you free pizza!”
Domino’s will be giving away a limited number of codes each day until all $1 million worth of free pizza codes, or 67,205 free pizzas, have been claimed.
For more information, click here.
