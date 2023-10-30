Ciara was spotted on Instagram over the weekend as she participated in the “Water” challenge. Of course, she looked as beautiful as ever while bumping around to the trending song.
Taking to the platform, the songstress showed off her baby bump while hitting some sleek dance moves to Tyla’s single, “Water” which has the internet in a frenzy right now. Rocking a white undershirt, a plaid skirt, and a pair of furry boots, the soon to be mother of four didn’t miss a beat and hit the choreography for the viral challenge perfectly.
“Up here tryin to move like Tyla with this bump… somebody come get my phone ” she captioned the video. Check it out below.
Ciara Does The Viral ‘Water’ Challenge On Instagram was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
-
Dwight Howard Reportedly Admits To Hooking Up With Man From Instagram, Denies He Forced a Threesome
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2023
-
Halle Bailey Didn’t Announce Rumored Pregnancy Despite Misplaced Glamour Quote
-
Creamy Crack Be Gone: FDA Proposes To Ban Relaxers But Watch How Companies Advertised To Black Women For Years
-
Jay-Z Reveals That Blue Ivy And Rumi Have Been Arguing Over If He Should Cut His Hair
-
Jonathan Majors’ Prosecutors Unveil Details Behind London Police Incident
-
Posted on the Carpet at the 2023 BET Hip Hop Awards | Exclusive Interviews [WATCH]
-
‘The Color Purple’ Cast Graces The Cover Of The Nov/Dec Holiday Issue for ‘Essence’