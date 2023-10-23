Watch Usher Sing “There Goes My Baby” To Doja Cat At His Latest Las Vegas Show

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Usher is still making the girls swoon at his Las Vegas residency and we’re blushing!

On Friday, October 20, the eight-time Grammy Award winner took the stage once again at the Park MGM for another electrifying performance that had us all melt. As usual, Usher loves to serenade his audience during his love ballads, and this time, he spotted Doja Cat and decided to give her the performance of a lifetime!

The R&B crooner serenaded the rapper with his 2010 classic hit, There Goes My Baby, and sent the audience into overdrive. The 28-year-old Paint The Town Red performer couldn’t help but blush while Usher sang to her and got out of her seat to dance with him as he sang his heart out.

Check out a clip of the performance below.

“Doja Cat ladies and gentlemen,” Usher announced after he finished the love song and was met with cheers and applause – both for Doja’s moves and of course for Usher’s incredible talent.

If you haven’t had a chance to catch Usher in Las Vegas just yet, don’t worry! You’ll get to see even more of the entertainer next year as he’s set to headline the 2024 Super Bowl Halftime Show! The 44-year-old confirmed the news via a series of social media promo posts last month that certainly broke the internet at the time.

In a statement about the news, Usher called the upcoming performance an “honor of a lifetime,” sharing that he “can’t wait to bring the world a show unlike anything else they’ve seen from me before.”

He continued by thanking the fans and “everyone who made this opportunity happen,” before closing the statement with “I’ll see you real soon.”

We can’t wait!

