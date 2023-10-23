Jay-Z Says Take The $500K Over Dinner With Him In Gayle King Interview

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

If you want to pick dinner with Jay-Z over a 500,000 payday, the billionaire suggests you reconsider in an interview with Gayle King.

An interesting debate regarding the Brooklyn-bred rapper surfaced on the internet, asking fans if they had a choice between dinner with Jay-Z or $500,000, which would they choose. Many business-minded people or longtime fans argue that dinner with the mogul is priceless while others think the payout would be more fruitful than a conversation.

Jay-Z tells Gayle King in an interview the blueprint to his success is in his music

In an interview on CBS Mornings, Gayle King asks the 53-year-old billionaire his thoughts on the debate.

King asks, “If you had a choice between getting paid $500,000 in cash or lunch with Jay-Z, which would you choose?”

“You gotta take the money,” Jay-Z responds. “What am I gonna say?”

King reminds him that he’s a business man and people would find his advice valuable.

“…people say, of course, you take lunch with Jay-Z because the wisdom that you would get from him would be so beneficial to you,” she tells him.

“You got all of that in the music for $10.99,” Jay answers. “That’s a bad deal. I wouldn’t tell you to cut a bad deal. I’d take the $500,000, go buy some albums and listen to the albums. It is all there if you, if you piece it together and really listen to the music for the words, well, what it is, it’s all there. Everything that I said was gonna happen happened. Everything that I said I wanted to do, I’ve done, and there’s the blueprint. The blueprint literally to me and my life and my journey is there already,” he concludes.

Fan tells Jay-Z he’s taking $500,000 over dinner with him

It looks like there are other people who agree with the legendary rapper. In a TikTok reposted by the Rap Alert, a fan who ran into Jay-Z told him that he’d choose the money over dinner. The billionaire, seemingly unbothered, dapped him up and kept it moving.

There you have it, folks. They key to Jay-Z’s billion dollar empire can be found across his 13 solo studio albums, four collaborative albums and countless features. Despite his advice in the Gayle King interview, people still want their dinner with Jay-Z. As for me and my house, we’re taking the money!

originally published on hellobeautiful.com