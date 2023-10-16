Will Smith Breaks Silence Amid Jada Pinkett Smith’s Memoir Frenzy, Cites “Emotional Blindess”

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

We know, the last week, your timelines have been flooded with Jada Pinkett Smith’s TMI excerpts from her forthcoming biography Worthy.

But now, Will Smith has finally spoken up about the onslaught of his wife’s interviews in an email response to the New York Times about the book’s coverage.

He admits that since he and Jada have been together for so long, he’s just powering through the public’s critique of their relationship.

“When you’ve been with someone for more than half of your life, a sort of emotional blindness sets in, and you can all too easily lose your sensitivity to their hidden nuances and subtle beauties,” he said to the outlet.

He also appeared completely unbothered on Instagram, sharing a video of himself aboard a hi-speed boat with a voiceover saying, “Fun fact about me: I can take a nap almost anywhere.”

iPhone pinging sounds are at the start of the video, with Will captioning his post “Notifications off” alongside a smile emoji.

Will’s addressing-but-not-addressing his wife’s sharing intimate details of their marriage comes on the heels of her also revealing they’ve been separated for over six years.

In an interview with Today, she revealed that they weren’t even together when Will slapped Chris Rock. Despite being in the audience, Jada wasn’t sure the moment was real.

“I thought, ‘This is a skit,’” Jada said of the 2022 Oscars moment. “I was like, ‘There’s no way that Will hit him.’ It wasn’t until Will started to walk back to his chair that I even realized it wasn’t a skit.”

Still separated, they are determined to make their unique relationship work, telling PEOPLE, “We’re still figuring it out,” Jada says of their marriage as they round out seven years separated. “We’ve been doing some really heavy-duty work together. We just got deep love for each other, and we are going to figure out what that looks like for us.”

See how social media reacted to news of the separation below.

