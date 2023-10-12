New Arrest Warrant Was Issued For NBA Player Miles Bridges

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Just when it seemed like Miles Bridges was repairing his image and ready to make a triumphant return to the NBA, a new arrest warrant has been issued for the embattled Charlotte Horners forward.

According to WSOC-TV, a new arrest warrant was issued for Bridges in relation to his prior domestic violence charges. Though this latest setback for Bridges doesn’t involve him getting physically violent with his baby mother, the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office alleges that he violated a protective order against her and will now have to face the consequences for his actions.

WSOC-TV reports:

A criminal summons has also been issued for Bridges, which came out Wednesday. Once again, because it has not been served, it’s not public record, so we have not been able to get a copy of it.

The corresponding police report indicated that the victim’s windshield was smashed in and that her protective order was violated by Bridges’ appearance. The incident happened at her residence.

The victim in question is Bridges’ longtime girlfriend. The pair has several children and is in the middle of a custody battle.

In the past, Bridges’ girlfriend has reportedly defended him and has said that he’s not an abuser.

This is quite the setback for the 25-year-old NBA player who sat out last season due to his legal issues. This latest incident comes month after he signed a new one-year contract with the Charlotte Hornets and vowed to repair his relationship with his teammates and turn over a new leaf. How this will affect his future in the NBA going forward remains to be seen.

When he last played for the Hornets, Bridges averaged career-highs of 20.2 points and seven rebounds. It amounted to a breakout season for the four-year NBA veteran while playing alongside All-Star point guard LaMelo Ball.

Channel 9 has reached out to Bridges’ attorneys and to the Hornets about this story. The Hornets said the team is aware of the reports and it is in the process of gathering more information.

It’ll be a shame if Miles Bridges lets his anger and emotions get the best of him and ruin what could very well be a bright future in the NBA. However, we could never condone domestic violence.

What do y’all think of Miles Bridges latest incident? Let us know in the comments section below.

