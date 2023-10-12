You Care: Jeannie Mai Announces Break From Social Media “To Heal” After Jeezy Divorce

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

After being banned by the Snowman, oops, we mean hit with a gut punch after Jeezy filed for divorce, Jeannie Mai is taking a much-needed break from social media “to heal.”

Spotted on Page Six, the former co-host of The Real is putting her mental health front and center following her shocking divorce from Jeezy.

The television host announced her break with a photo of a handwritten note with the message, “Sometimes, you need to take a break and disconnect, to heal,” with just a black heart emoji in the caption on her Instagram account.

Mai’s announcement comes after Page Six exclusively learned from a source that she was “devastated” by Jeezy putting their union on ice.

Per Page Six:

“The truth is Jeannie wants her marriage to work and wants her family to be one solid unit,” the insider said.

“Even though Jeezy has filed, Jeannie is holding out hope that he would be willing to sit down and works things [out]. She is hoping for a resolution and wants to remain as a united family unit.”

The Jeezy/Mai union ended after the 46-year-old “Put On” crafter filed for divorce on September 15, after two years of what everyone assumed to be a happy marriage.

Jeannie Mai & Jeezy Were Separated Before The Divorce

In court documents obtained by Page Six, the rapper, born Jay Jenkins, said he and Mai were already separated at the time, noting that their marriage was “irretrievably broken.”

Jeezy also seeks joint custody of the now-former couple’s 1-year-old daughter Monaco.

According to TMZ, Mai and Jeezy are reportedly still living together while being separated for the sake of their child.

The celebrity gossip site reports that they barely interact with each other even though they still live under the same roof.

While Mai struggles mentally, Jeezy seems to enjoy his newfound “freedom” and promoting his book while posting cryptic messages on social media.

Maybe there is still room for some reconciliation.

Photo: Paras Griffin / Getty

You Care: Jeannie Mai Announces Break From Social Media “To Heal” After Jeezy Divorce was originally published on hiphopwired.com