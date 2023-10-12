Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Gunplay will now have to spend time with his only child virtually. He recently lost custody to his newborn daughter after his wife, Vonshae Taylor-Morales, filed domestic abuse claims.

TMZ is reporting that the rapper received some bad news this week. On Monday (Oct. 9), a judge thought that it would be in the child’s best interest if the “Rollin’” MC not be around her. Thus, the magistrate ruled against him and mandated that his interaction with the baby be done strictly through the internet. According to the celebrity gossip website, he will engage with his princess through an app called TalkingParents.

According to the company’s website, the platform “is now a leader in the space where technology and the law intersect and continues to look toward the future and develop new ways for co-parents to focus on what matters most – raising their children.”

WSVN reports that Gunplay and his now estranged wife Vonshae Taylor-Morales got into an altercation upon returning to their Miami home after dinner on Aug 20. Apparently the MMG man born Richard Morales was playing video games at an excessive volume while the baby slept, prompting his better half to ask him to turn it down.

This is when things seemingly went left and Gunplay allegedly started hurling glass cups and bottles at Vonshae. He is also accused of grabbing an automatic rifle and pointing it at her. Luckily she was able to exit the property with the baby to her parents home. Local police were eventually called and arrested Gunplay at his house.

Vonshae is also requesting child support; if granted, the amount will be set at court. Gunplay has yet to comment on the matter.

Gunplay Loses Custody Of His Daughter After Domestic Abuse Claims was originally published on hiphopwired.com