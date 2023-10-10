Hot and Trending: TI and Tiny’s Reality Show Shocker, and more!

Alfredas gives us all the entertainment you need to know via the Russ Parr Morning Show.
Get the rundown on the latest celebrity news including the shocking news revealed about TI and Tiny’s reality show, and more!
