STREAMED: Drake Drops Lengthy ‘For All The Dogs’ Album, Megan Thee Stallion Goes Off On “Out Alpha The Alpha” & More

Drake — For All The Dogs

Drake’s storied career includes history-breaking singles tucked into fan favorite albums like Take Care and Nothing Was The Same. But the chart-topping hitmaker says his newest LP, For All The Dogs, is actually “one of [his] best ever.” And now, after singles and teases built up supporter anticipation, the offering has finally arrived.

Drizzy calls on familiar faces and new collaborators for this one as Bad Bunny, J. Cole, 21 Savage, Chief Keef and Lil Yachty all appear here. Moreover, Teezo Touchdown, Sexyy Red and PARTYNEXTDOOR are guests as well. SZA even shows up twice (“Slime You Out” and “Rich Baby Daddy”). Aubrey Graham himself executive produced the album alongside Noah “40” Shebib, Oliver El-Khatib and Noel Cadastre, while NBA star Kevin Durant is listed as the LP’s A&R.

“We’re here and I’m very, very proud and very, very grateful that any of you are still interested in even listening to what the boy’s got to stay. I hope that we’ll find common ground once again and I do think you’re going to really enjoy this,” he said on his SiriusXM show Table for One. “I think I did my job, if I do say so myself.”

Drake’s frequent collaborator Lil Yachty spoke on the album earlier this year. “I think some of the best Drake verses that I ever heard are on this album,” he told Complex. “People gonna have a lot to say about some of his topics on this album. And I don’t think he does it on purpose, I think it’s just him…I will say he deals with some controversial things.”

Tems — “Me & U”

Tems is back. After a brief hiatus, the Nigerian superstar returns to the music scene with a romantic banger called “Me & U.”

GuiltyBeatz produced the melodically hypnotic track. Meanwhile, Tems delivers her signature evocative vocals about faith and more over a smooth bounce. “I need faith / Faith to believe you, faith to receive you,” she sings. “I don’t need nothing / You are my everything / Only me and you.”

Tems says the song is actually about self-exploration. “‘Me & U’ is about discovering the real me, building a genuine relationship with the Creator, and gaining a true perception of self,” she says in a statement to press.

Speaking of self, Tems also self-directed the song’s music video. The global singer-songwriter dances in front of aquatic waves, surrounded by candles and on a rooftop to piece together a stunning visual to match the music.

Megan Thee Stallion — “Out Alpha The Alpha”

Megan Thee Stallion isn’t biting her tongue with the release of her newest single, “Out Alpha The Alpha.” In fact, she’s as outspoken as ever while speaking to the ladies and the fellas with a theatrical twist.

“Men are all stupid weak little boys / They’re not very smart, they just make lots of noise,” she raps. “Girls, sit on your throne and just act like a queen / Then these boys will be dying to kiss the ring.”

“Out Alpha The Alpha” is special because it’s Meg’s first single as a lead artist this year. But the song is also different because it’s featured on A24’s D-cks: The Musical soundtrack. Thee Stallion is tied to the film, as well, starring as Gloria Masters in the musical.

Josh Sharp, Nathan Lane, and another Meg, Megan Mullally, also appear in the film. D-cks hits theaters today, Oct. 6. Meg says: “BE THERE OR YOU NOT A REAL HOTTIE.”

Janelle Monáe f. Latto & Quavo — “Champagne Sh-t”

Janelle Monáe keeps the drinks coming with a new release. The Age of Pleasure star taps Latto and Quavo for the Atlanta-centric remix of “Champagne Sh-t.”

“I like all my kisses French / Everybody turn around taking them pics / And I’m throwing my tips / And she throwing them hips,” Janelle raps on the track. “It’s all in them hips.”

Next, Quavo pours on from there. “We gon’ drink ‘till we faint, now it’s tasting like water / Proud of the times where we came from the bottom / Right now I’m hot but it’s time to go harder / How we keep winning? Because I’m a starter.”

Then Big Latto follows Janelle’s hook with her own celebration of lips, hips and more. “It’s all in the lips, all in the hips,” she raps. “I can’t wait to pop off / College girl, I’m trying to pay your tuition.”

Janelle placed the original “Champagne Sh-t” on The Age of Pleasure. Doechii, Grace Jones and Sister Nancy also appeared as album guests.

