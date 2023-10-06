Ice Spice Will Be Shakin’ Ass On The Season 49 Premiere of ‘SNL,’ OG Cast Member Pete Davidson Will Host

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Ice Spice’s stranglehold of 2023 continues.

Ice Spice will be shakin ass, but not in a deli. Instead, it will be on SNL’s stage when the show returns for its 49th season on October 14.

The iconic NBC sketch comedy show confirmed the Bronx princess and arguably one of Hip-Hop’s hottest acts will be the musical guest of the season premiere that will see OG cast member Pete Davidson return as a host.

Ironically, there was a rumor that Ice Spice joined the elite roster of women who fell for Davidson’s “charm,” but TMZ confirmed that the comedian/actor was not munching on Hip-Hop Annie.

Ice Spice continues to rise on the Hip-Hop charts with her single Deli and is coming off a colossal MTV VMAs win.

Davidson is fresh from starring in the recent films Transformers: Rise of The Beasts and Dumb Money and saw his NBC Peacock show Bupkis get a second season.

SNL’s 49th season returns after the writer’s strike-shortened season 48. According to Deadline, all of the cast, which includes Michael Che, Mikey Day, Andrew Dismukes, Chloe Fineman, Heidi Gardner, Punkie Johnson, Colin Jost, Ego Nwodim, Kenan Thompson, and Bowen Yang, are returning.

Chloe Troast has been added to the cast that also sees James Austin Johnson and Sarah Sherman earn promotions from being featured players to repertory status this season.

Ice Spice is not the only huge musical act SNL can boast for Season 49. Bad Bunny will follow up, and he will also be hosting the following week on October 21.

Photo: Catherine Powell / Getty

