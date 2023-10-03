LeBron James Reveals Bronny Is “Doing Extremely Well” After Undergoing Surgery Following Cardiac Arrest

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

It’s been a little over two months since Bronny James suffered cardiac arrest resulting from a congenital heart defect that sent him to the hospital. Now, LeBron James is finally opening up about the scary incident.

Amid the Los Angeles Lakers media day, James gave a peek into Bronny’s recovery and revealed he underwent surgery.

“Bronny is doing extremely well. He has begun his rehab process to get back on the floor this season with his teammates at USC. The successful surgery that he had … he’s on the up and up,” James said. “It’s definitely a whirlwind and a lot of emotions for our family this summer, but the best thing we have is each other.”

The medical scare was stressful for the James family, but his recovery has been a welcomed relief.

“We stuck behind each other and gave Bronny strength throughout the whole process,” James added. “We’re happy to see where he is today. We look forward to seeing what his future still has in store for him.”

Looking forward to the season, the Lakers will have many of the same talent as when things started clicking at the end of last season. For James, though, as he enters his 21st season, he’s still keeping Bronny top of mind.

“I’m going to dedicate this season to Bronny because of the incident that happened this summer,” James said. “It just puts everything into perspective. No matter what’s going on, your life at that point of time, the only thing that matters is your family. To see what he had to go through, what he’s been through over the last few months, it’s been a lot.”

Back in July, Bronny was practicing at USC, where he committed to last spring. While on the court, he suffered cardiac arrest, but thanks to the quick-thinking USC medical staff and an ambulance that rushed him to the hospital, he’s on the mend. After reportedly being unconscious, he was quickly moved from the ICU and spent four days in the hospital before being released.

Bronny missed USC’s first practice last week, but head coach Andy Enfield is hyped to see him eventually hit the floor.

“Bronny’s doing very well,” Enfield told ESPN. “But we just can’t comment on anything medically. He’s going to class and doing extremely well in school, and we’re really excited for him.”

LeBron James Reveals Bronny Is “Doing Extremely Well” After Undergoing Surgery Following Cardiac Arrest was originally published on cassiuslife.com