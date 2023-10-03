Kelly Rowland Talks Parenting And Giving Herself Grace In ‘Kindred by PARENTS’’ Black Joy Issue

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

The phenomenal Kelly Rowland and her gorgeous boys (Titan, 8, Noah, 2) grace the cover of Kindred by PARENTS’ first-ever digital issue, the Black Joy Issue. Inside the feature, the songstress discusses raising her sons, cultivating her parenting skills, and embracing mistakes.

Kelly Rowland is stunningly beautiful. Her smile is illuminating, she never misses a fashion beat, she has a loving family, and she possesses a light spirit that precedes her good looks. The Grammy-award-winning artist seems as if she’s flawlessly moving through this life. However, as revealed in the Black Joy Issue of Kindred by PARENTS‘, she grapples with issues that other people (specifically moms) can relate to, like the daunting reality of parenting.

Kelly Rowland For Kindred by PARENTS

The Houston native is constantly seeking new ways to improve as a mother. In the feature, she admits that in her therapy sessions, her number one topic is parenting. Like many mothers, the “Dilemma” crooner also disclosed that she seeks Instagram for parenting advice. “I’m sure some people will be like, ‘What are you talking about, parenting anxiety?’ That’s real. My algorithm on Instagram is all parenting,” said Rowland.

The Destiny Child group member understands that to be a great parent, one must pour into oneself. She admits that when she’s off, it’s because she is neglecting that self-care aspect. “The parenting fails for me is when I don’t have enough in my cup. And by accident, I might just say the wrong thing. Like, ‘Go back to the other room,’ instead of saying, ‘You know what? Titan, I need a minute.’ It’s not knowing how to regulate myself, and I do it in the wrong way,” stated the mother.

Rowland has evolved as a mother over the years and is concentrating on breaking generational curses, being more intentional with her sons’ interests, and making sure her busy schedule doesn’t interfere with their free time. The actress is also mastering an important self-forgiveness technique that helps her to embrace her parents’ hiccups. “I hate to mess up. But I’m literally giving myself grace,” says Rowland. “I’m learning that maybe all of the decisions that my mom made were not the greatest decisions. And I’m trying to change that this generation,” spoke the icon.

Read the full article here.

Kelly Rowland Talks Parenting And Giving Herself Grace In ‘Kindred by PARENTS’’ Black Joy Issue was originally published on hellobeautiful.com