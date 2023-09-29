STREAMED: Lil Yachty Cooks Up With J. Cole On “The Secret Recipe,” Meek Mill Teams Up With Rick Ross For “SHAQ & KOBE” & More

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Lil Yachty f. J. Cole — “The Secret Recipe”

Lil Yachty and J. Cole are cooking up together. The unlikely-yet-dynamic pairing is teaming up for a back-to-basics new single, “The Secret Recipe.”

Lil Boat tackles the first verse by explaining the song title. “Allegedly, they figured out that I’m the secret recipe,” he beams. “Like window shoppers, I see through every front / I speak on what I need, I foresee everything I want / and block out anything I hate.”

The Dreamville boss takes things from there and brags about the new collaboration combination. “Cole and Yachty, comin’ for they respect, come and pay your debt,” he commands. “Just like a travel pillow, we at your neck for the way you slept.”

Dreamville co-founder Ibrahim Hamad took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to gush about the track. “A lot of bars to talk about,” he said. “I wish there was a place for that just on some rap nerd sh-t. [Cole] kept the same rhyme scheme all verse and filled it with bars. That song already went platinum at the crib.”

Yachty directed the song’s minimalist music video. It’s a one-shot style clip that was filmed in a small theater where Boat raps from the stage before the camera pans to Cole in the crowd. Finally, Yachty joins him there before the two walk off.

YG & Tyga — Hit Me When U Leave The Club: The Playlist

Tyga and YG connect. After teasing this release for quite some time, the West Coast mainstays are teaming up for a new collaborative project, Hit Me When U Leave The Club: The Playlist.

The California rhymers tap veteran emcees Lil Wayne (“Brand New”) and Busta Rhymes (“Big One”) for the project. Elsewhere, fellow Left Coast star Blxst joins in on the fun for “West Coast Weekend.”

YG recently explained the album’s mission. “The vision and the inspiration for this project was just to create something fun,” he told Numéro. “We talked about it for years. We finally both had the time to really sit down and get it done, and it means a lot.”

For his part, Tyga says it was also fun to create, as the Playlist title suggests. “We really kind of approached it like a mixtape…We didn’t want to make it too conceptual,” he added. “That was a lot of the inspiration. We needed to represent LA and do something together.”

Meek Mill & Rick Ross — “SHAQ & KOBE”

It’s a Maybach Music Group celebration as Rick Ross and Meek Mill reunite. The longtime partners in rhyme join forces once again with an aptly titled new single, “SHAQ & KOBE.”

Meek handles the first verse. “Wanna see you lose when you’re making moves / We bringing tools in any rooms / We tryna break the rules,” he raps. “I never thought I’d make Forbes before I made the news.” Later, he adds: “They never thought I’d go this far just from a pen and pad.”

Ross follows up with some boss talk of his own. “How you dead broke but got a dope charge?” he asks. “Gotta rob a bank just to post bond…I’m sipping champagne, I own it myself / You better learn to own ya some wealth.”

Shaquille O’neal and Kobe Bryant are known for their championship-winning on-court chemistry, but they’re also known for their off-the-court feud. Meek and Rozay seemed to have their own quarrels at one point in time, but that seems to be in the rearview mirror.

In 2021, Ross spoke with Drink Champs about their bond. “That’s something that’s genuine,” he said. “And it’ll remain genuine forever.” During the same interview, Rozay shared more praises: “The energy that Meek creates when he’s in those stadiums, you can’t photocopy that.”

They’re also back together for the “SHAQ & KOBE” music video. Director Kid Art films them in front of a slew of classic and modern cars, personalized jets and models.

Lil Durk & Kid Cudi — “Guitar In My Room”

The duo news continues with Lil Durk and Kid Cudi as Lyrical Lemonade unleashes the second single from its upcoming compilation project.

Durkio opens things up with some childhood memories. “I’m in a room with my guitar / I’m tryna prove that I’m a star,” he explains. “Inside the house starvin’, went to school to get lunch / Had to dress for funerals before I ever dressed for prom.”

Cudder then takes the baton from there. “Tellin’ all your girlfriends that I’m your star,” he raps. “Caught you in a dream, I hit you with that sauce / If we aim at the moon, no, baby, we won’t fall.”

Earlier this year, Lyrical Lemonade released the first joint from this highly-anticipated project, Cordae and Juice WRLD’s “Doomsday.” This music video takes cues from that one, complete with the same Lemonade-yellow backdrop.

CMG — Gangsta Art 2

Yo Gotti calls on his all-star team of artists for a new project. One year after releasing Gangsta Art, the renowned label returns with the sequel, Gangsta Art 2.

Hitmakers Moneybagg Yo, GloRilla and EST Gee lead the pack here. 42 Dugg, Gloss Up and Mozzy are also part of the collective and present for the release. But the project also includes Sexyy Red, Rich Homie Quan and Fivio Foreign.

Gotti has talked about the label’s plans. “We want people who are going to be around for the next decade, who are going to cause an impact to the culture, change the culture in a positive way,” he told GQ. “We’re looking for real stars.”

https://open.spotify.com/album/537PniwRvDxpD7zjGsEQlA?si=vBEnhT7yQZyapfAPCvtftw

