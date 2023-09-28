Good Good: Usher Announces He’ll Drop New Album ‘Coming Home’ Same Day As Super Bowl Halftime Show

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Usher is already having a great 2024, and the year hasn’t even started yet. The R&B stalwart announced this week that he’ll be performing at the Super Bowl LVIII halftime show in Las Vegas on Feb. 11.

On the heels of that announcement, Usher says that he’ll release his ninth album, Coming Home, also on Feb. 11. He says the title reflects his trajectory as an artist and as a man.

“It’s a love letter once again to the legacy of my career,” he told Apple Music’s Zane Lowe. “I’ve been coming home in a lot of different ways. The choice of music and reconnection to some of the people that I’ve worked with in my past and always wanted to work with, writers that I’ve made hit #1 records with, in a sense, I’m coming home because I’m comfortable in that space. When you’re at home, you’re comfortable; when you’re at home, you feel connected and inspired, too.”

He reunited with L.A. Reid on Coming Home. The two announced they were starting a new record label earlier this year. Reid was behind Usher’s first four albums, including the multiplatinum release Confessions in 2004. But the two had a mysterious falling out afterward and never worked together again until now.

“The inspiration that I’m drawing from does come with a bit of complication, which is in the music that I’m gonna speak of,” Usher said. “I’ll leave it to the people who have to listen. If anything that me and L.A. have done in the past is any indication, there you have it. But what you do know is that we’re coming together, and I’m coming home; I’m back home with my team.”

Usher’s successful Las Vegas residency comes to an end in December, and it’s been rumored, though not yet confirmed, that he’s also going on a world tour once the album is released. This is Usher’s first album since 2018’s A, a collaborative album with producer Zaytoven.

Currently, Usher’s in Paris in a short residency at La Seine Musicale, which goes through Oct. 5.

