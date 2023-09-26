As we previously reported, one member of the legendary Hip Hop group Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, Krayzie Bone, is in a hospital in Los Angeles for what’s been reported as internal bleeding.
Today, FOX 8 reports the Cleveland legend is headed back into surgery to help fix the ongoing issue.
Krayzie Bone, real name Anthony Henderson, is currently in the ICU.
Henderson experienced bouts of coughing up blood last week and checked himself into the hospital. He was put on a ventilator as doctors discovered a bleeding artery in his lungs. He was also placed in a medically induced coma to aid the healing after the initial procedure to help fix the issue.
Now, another surgery is necessary, as the bleeding has yet to be stopped.
Our thoughts and prayers go out to Krayzie Bone, his family, and the entire Bone Thugs organization.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
Krayzie Bone Update: Another Surgery Needed For Rap Legend was originally published on wzakcleveland.com
