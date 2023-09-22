STREAMED: Doja Cat Drops Highly-Anticipated Album “Scarlet,” Lil Tecca Returns With “TEC,” & More

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Doja Cat — Scarlet

Doja Cat is entering a new era. Two years removed from her multi-platinum Planet Her LP, the multifaceted rapper-singer unleashes a new body of work, Scarlet.

Of course, the new album includes singles like “Demons,” “Balut,” and the chart-topping smash “Paint the Town Red.” But it also features “Love Life,” “Skull and Bones,” and “Go Off.”

Producers include Earl on the Beat, Jean Baptiste, Beat Butcha, London On Da Track, Jay Versace, and more. Otherwise, Doja Cat handles the vocals on her own.

The California rapper has been hinting at this LP’s sound direction for quite some time. “This new album is more introspective, but I’m not leaning so hard into that to where it becomes boring,” she told Harper’s Bazaar.

“I think this project is a really fun canvas for me to play with my rap skills and talk about what’s going on in my life,” she also added. “But I’m not abandoning who I was and what I know about pop and singing and that aspect of music.”

Lola Brooke f. Bryson Tiller — “You”

Lola Brooke still isn’t playing. The “Don’t Play With It” hitmaker returns to the scene with a new single and this time around, she teams up with Bryson Tiller for a classic-inspired “You.”

Producers Lil Ju and Khris Riddick-Tynes produced this new cut, which takes cues from Foxy Brown and Blackstreet’s classic “Get Me Home.” The song also pulls inspiration from a familiar film. “I go Taraji for my baby boy,” Lola Brooke raps on the track. “Ride it like a Kawasaki, that’s his favorite toy.” Bryson Tiller adds: “Young Lola / Controlla / Come closer / Make me lose composure.”

The two stars also link up for the song’s music video. It features paparazzi camera flashes, a fun and cozy limo ride, and some poolside dancing in a mansion. “Bryson showed me mad love,” Lola Brooke said via Twitter. “My team work[ed] so hard to make sure everything I needed or wanted was done for this record…. I’m so blessed and [I’m] so grateful right now. I wanna cry.”

Lola Brooke has been having quite the breakout year. “The journey was really long,” she recent told Mina Say What. “And the journey made me second guess myself a couple of times, but I knew within, to keep going and just be myself. The hard work is paying off.”

Logic — Inglorious Basterd

Logic isn’t slowing down. Just months after releasing his newest album, College Park, the Maryland rapper unveils his newest mixtape, Inglorious Basterd.

Logic goes with a once-beloved approach for this mixtape by rhyming over familiar beats. This includes Lupe Fiasco’s “Kick, Push,” Kendrick Lamar’s “Rigamortis,” and Pete Rock & C.L. Smooth’s “They Reminisce Over You (T.R.O.Y.).”

How rare is this project? Quite rare, in fact. After all, Logic says this is his “first free mixtape in 10 years.” It falls in line with his lauded Young Sinatra mixtape series, which ended with 2013’s iteration, Welcome to Forever.

Listen to Inglorious Basterd below.

Lil Tecca — TEC

Lil Tecca is back. It has been two years since the rising and often quiet rapper dropped his We Love You Tecca 2 offering. Now, the love can continue to reign with his newest effort, TEC.

The viral New York rapper explains the album’s title on the LP’s title track. He raps: “She calls me TEC, she calls me T / I’ve been blessed wherever I be…Pull up, I come with a TEC / I got them obsessed.”

Lil Tecca tapped BNYX, Taz Taylor, Nick Mira, and Rio Leyva for production. Meanwhile, Kodak Black joins in for “HVN ON EARTH” and Ken Carson appears on “Fell In Love.”

Listen to TEC below.

STREAMED: Doja Cat Drops Highly-Anticipated Album “Scarlet,” Lil Tecca Returns With “TEC,” & More was originally published on cassiuslife.com