Lil Wayne Drops Surprise Pre-Save Link To His Upcoming Mixtape ‘Tha Fix Before Tha VI’

Lil Wayne released a pre-save link to his upcoming mixtape titled Tha Fix Before Tha VI. This comes as a surprise to many fans as no promotion went into its release. It appears to be a little snack before the entrée that awaits — his highly anticipated album, Tha Carter VI. Read more details inside.

Lil Wayne has been teasing several projects to fans over the past few years. Some projects include ColleGrove II with 2 Chainz, Dedication 7 with DJ Drama, I Am Not A Human Being III, and Tha Carter VI, which was officially confirmed in 2022.

Fans were shocked to know another Carter would be released, because he once mentioned that his 2018 album Tha Carter V would be the final installment of the legendary series.

Well, look no further. Today (Sept. 20), the celebrated rapper dropped a pre-save link to a project titled Tha Fix Before Tha VI, along with red-hued artwork for the upcoming mixtape. There are no other details about the content of the project or its release date. Some fans speculate that the project might contain singles like “Kant Nobody” and “Kat Food,” but neither have been confirmed by Weezy himself.

Wayne dropped his thirteenth studio LP Funeral three years ago, which featured 20 songs with artists like Big Sean, Takeoff, Jay Rock, Lil Baby, Adam Levine, XXXTentacion and more. It went on to become his fifth No. 1 on the Billboard 200. The New Orleans artist gave fans a deluxe edition of the album months later with eight more songs and features from Doja Cat, Lil Uzi Vert, Jessie Reyez, Benny The Butcher, and Conway The Machine.

Since Funeral, the Young Money veteran released No Ceilings 3 and Trust Fund Babies, which was a joint collaboration with rapper Rich The Kid. Aside from his own personal projects, he has offered his hottest features to the likes of Drake, Polo G, The Weeknd, DJ Khaled and more.

The most recent appearances from Lil Wayne included the widely discussed Colorado Buffaloes’ matchup against the Colorado State Rams and the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards.

Be sure to check out his surprise mixtape Tha Fix Before Tha VI with the pre-save link here.

Lil Wayne Drops Surprise Pre-Save Link To His Upcoming Mixtape ‘Tha Fix Before Tha VI’ was originally published on globalgrind.com