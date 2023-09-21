Chairman Fred Hampton Jr. will discuss last month’s Birthday tributes for his dad, Fred Hampton Sr. On his dad’s 75th birthday, tributes were paid to Fred Hampton Sr. for his contributions to the Black Panther Party and the Black community. Before Chairman Fred, Musician Amande from the legendary Watts Prophets explains the difference between Hip Hop and Rap Music. Psychologist, Dr. Denise Wright will also discuss the stigma attached to seeing a counselor in the Black Community.
Revolutionary Fred Hampton’s Childhood Home Receives Landmark Status
Text “DCnews” to 52140 For Local & Exclusive News Sent Directly To You!
The Big Show starts on WOLB at 1010 AM, wolbbaltimore.com, WOL 95.9 FM & 1450 AM & woldcnews.com at 6 am ET., 5 am CT., 3 am PT., and 11 am BST. Call-In # 800 450 7876 to participate, & listen live in the DMV on 104.1hd2 FM, 93.9hd2 FM, & 102.3hd2 FM, Tune In Radio & Alexa. All shows are available for free from your favorite podcast platform. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram.
LISTEN TO MORE EPISODES OF THE CARL NELSON SHOW HERE
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
SEE MORE NEWS:
- Woman Getting Kicked Off Plane: “I’m Instagram Famous”
- Rep. Ilhan Omar Announces The Brittany Clardy Act For Missing And Murdered Black Woman And Girls
- Rest In Power Elijah McClain: A Complete Timeline Of Everyone Being Held Accountable In His Death
- 2 Injured In Daytime Machete Fight in Raleigh
- ‘Scary’ Video Shows Massive Flooding In HBCU Dorm Displacing Students
Chairman Fred Hampton Jr., Musician Amande & Dr. Denise Wright l The Carl Nelson Show was originally published on woldcnews.com
-
NFL Football Baes: Meet Eagles WR Devonta Smith’s Girlfriend, Mya Danielle!
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2023
-
Steve Harvey Extends Grace After Shirley Strawberry Apology For Leaked Phone Calls Bad-Mouthing His Wife
-
‘N*ggers’ Do Not Belong Here’: Drunk Cop Aims Gun At Unarmed Black Man Visiting A Friend, Lawsuit Says
-
Jeezy Files For Divorce From Jeannie Mai
-
Donald Trump Booed And Flipped Off At Iowa Football Game, X Approves
-
Can't We All Just Get Along? Black Sitcom Feuds That Broke Up Our Favorite TV Families
-
National Hispanic Heritage Month: Notable Black People Who Are Afro-Latinos