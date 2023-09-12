Tamela Mann has another accomplishment to celebrate,
The well-awarded and well-loved gospel artist. is celebrating the latest RIAA certification of her record-breaking single, “Take Me to The King.”
The song which was written by Gospel Icon Kirk Franklin and featured on her album, Best Days, has received Double Platinum certification with more than two million copies sold since the track was released back on June 12, 2012.
Want gospel news at your fingertips?
Text “BMORE” To 52140 to join our text club!
“What an amazing blessing to receive this very special recognition. I’m honored Kirk and I got to collaborate on this song and I’m so thankful for the love and support of our fans who helped make this happen. I couldn’t have done it without everyone,” said Tamela.
The single was the first collaboration between Tamela and Kirk since she launched her solo career.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:
READ MORE GOSPEL NEWS…
Kirk Franklin Announces ‘The Reunion Tour’ Featuring The Clark Sisters + David & Tamela Mann
The Journey of 2 Icons: How David & Tamela Manns’ Love Story Inspires Us All
Congratulations! Tamela Mann’s “Take Me To The King” Is RIAA Certified Double Platinum was originally published on praisebaltimore.com
-
NFL Football Baes: Meet Eagles WR Devonta Smith’s Girlfriend, Mya Danielle!
-
Jamie Foxx Spotted With Blonde Girlfriend On Vacation In Mexico, Social Media Has Jokes
-
‘N*ggers’ Do Not Belong Here’: Drunk Cop Aims Gun At Unarmed Black Man Visiting A Friend, Lawsuit Says
-
Donald Trump Booed And Flipped Off At Iowa Football Game, X Approves
-
B.G. Free! Hot Boys Rapper Granted Early Release After 11 Years In Prison
-
National Hispanic Heritage Month: Notable Black People Who Are Afro-Latinos
-
Nelly Confirms He And Ashanti Are Boo’d Up Again, ‘Sometimes Being Separate You Understand One Another More’
-
An Art Gallery Of Women's Vaginas? Yes, This Is A Real Thing