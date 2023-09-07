KJ Smith And Skyh Alvester Black Share Romantic Photos From Her Dreamy Malibu Wedding

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Skyh Alvester Black and KJ Smith met on the set of Sistas and their love blossomed from there. Fast forward some seasons, the BET actors tied the knot in a lavish ceremony fit for TV screens. Skyh and KJ, who got engaged over the Christmas holiday, seem to be made for each other. Earlier this week, footage from inside their wedding went viral and now KJ is sharing images from the beautiful ceremony.

People Magazine were granted the exclusive imagery from the union that went down on The Malibu Dream Resort in front of 150 of Skyh Alvester Black and KJ Smith’s celebrity friends and close family members. KJ poses in a stunning Alonuko Bridal gown with a beaded corset and satin while Skyh holds his own in a Grayscale tuxedo, styled by Apuje. Guests described the wedding as “magical” in the comments section. The star-studded invite list included Eva Marcille, Loni Love, Lil Rel Howery, and superproducer Tyler Perry.

The theme of their wedding, is a play on their name. “We’re from the South and we have these traditions that are very near and dear to our hearts that our parents and grandparents have shared. Our wedding is an homage to our ancestors with some elegant moments we’ve curated and loved as a couple…And it was better than I imagined,” KJ told People.

#TheBlackWedding went viral with clips of the couple joyously dancing to Lift Off by Jay Z, Kanye West, and Beyonce′. Another clip shows KJ performing for her husband while he exhaled smoke.

While KJ admits she originally wanted to elope, the wedding turned into a lavish experience. “It turned into a very large wedding ceremony and I’m really happy we decided to do this because we were able to experience it with our family and friends. And we were able to get loved on and give love. Our wedding ceremony was a gift to our friends and family,” she revealed to People.

We spoke to Skyh Alvester Black two years ago when he and KJ first announced their relationship. According to Syh, KJ had him at “hello.”

“How she really was so open and said, ‘Hi. Welcome.” She was the exemplary leading woman. Don’t let her know, but I was feeling her back then.”

KJ Smith And Skyh Alvester Black Share Romantic Photos From Her Dreamy Malibu Wedding was originally published on hellobeautiful.com