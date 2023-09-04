LightSkinKeisha Reveals She’s Pregnant In Cute Birthday Instagram Post

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Who’s ready for a “Big Bank” baby?

LightSkinKeisha, another fashionable favorite Virgo, just revealed she is expecting. The Power Book II: Ghost actress celebrated her birthday today, Sep. 4, with a stunning pregnancy announcement on Instagram. She is having her first baby with fiancé Coca Vango.

Today’s carousel post included six slides featuring the Atlanta influencer and her baby’s father. The two wore black, denim, and silver for the trendy maternity shoot.

LightSkinKeisha’s look was glammed out from head to toe. Glowing in soft-bronzed makeup, the 28-year-old donned a black leather bandeau while showing off her beautiful baby bump. She accessorized the top with matching elbow-length gloves, chunky silver jewelry, and black combat boots. Coca Vango matched the mummy-to-be’s fly, rocking an all-black long-sleeve tunic and pants with a chunky silver chain.

Excited about the two blessings, LightSkinKeisha captioned the post, “Thank you God for another year of life, and to the new life growing within me! Happy Birthday to me!” The starlet’s 2.9M followers, fans, and celebrity friends flocked to her post with well wishes. “I LOVE YOU GUYS SO MUCH. SO EXCITED TO SEE YOU GUYS EMBARK ON THIS JOURNEYYYY YOU’RE MADE FOR MOTHERHOOD ,” wrote one fan and commenter while fellow influencer Kash Doll wrote, “Congratulations big besha!!!!!!! I can’t wait to have play dates.”

Who is LightSkinKeisha?

While some are still learning who the “Pop Sh*t Queen” rapper is, LightSkinKeisha, who reportedly explained the meaning of her stage name to VLADTV, has been grinding her way to the hip-hop industry top for some time now. The influencer, actress, and rapper used her growing social presence and popularity to launch a successful music career.

Also known as “Big Bank Beisha,” in 2017, she released her debut single, “Weather,” followed by “Cash S**t” and “Treadmill.” One of her more recent singles, “Pop Sh*t Queen,” was released in 2022.

When not making music, the artist is also an entrepreneur (Original Baddie Club), personality, and actress. LightSkinKeisha has appeared in Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta and, in 2020, Power Book II: Ghost, arguably one of her most accomplished roles yet. Starring as “BruShandria Carmichael,” LightSkinKeisha lit up the screen.

“I’ve been hiding this for almost a year, and now it’s finally here!” the STARZ franchise actress posted about her first time on screen. “Feels so surreal ! I’m still in shock. So blessed and thankful @CourtneyKemp I wanna thank you and the entire staff/ team for giving me, a young black woman from Atlanta, a chance to be apart of something so amazing This has always been a dream of mine, and I couldn’t be anymore excited!”

The Atlanta native has also publicly shared about the entertainment industry’s difficulties and credits her fiancé, Coca Vango, for holding her down in rough times. She’s told Revolt/The Big Facts podcast that she and Coca support each other and that “fortunately, their professional and personal lives haven’t clashed.” To that end, the two have a couples’ podcast called The Bold Face Truth.

LightSkinKeisha and Coca Vango made their relationship official in 2019. Coca Vango proposed in January 2022. See their touching engagement video, shared on Instagram, below.

Black love is beautiful – and we love to see it! Happy birthday and congratulations on your pregnancy, LightSkinKeisha!

