NATIONAL — Jimmy Buffett is dead at the age of 76.
The singer-songwriter, best known for his iconic hit “Margaritaville,” consistently performed over the past five decades, but was forced to cancel his most recent tour after being hospitalized for an illness this past May.
A posting to his social media sites said Buffett passed away Friday night, surrounded by his friends, family, music and dogs. The statement said, “he lived his life like a song till the very last breath.”
Although Buffett became a billionaire through various business ventures, he always considered himself a road performer and said his greatest joy was performing before his faithful fans known as “Parrotheads.”
His latest album, “Equal Strain on all Parts,” was due to be released later this year.
The post Singer, Businessman Jimmy Buffett Dead at 76 appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM — Indy's Mobile News.
Singer, Businessman Jimmy Buffett Dead at 76 was originally published on wibc.com
-
Kevin Hart In Wheelchair After Trying To Race Former NFL Running Back, Social Media Reminds Him He’s Not Built Different
-
Is The ‘RHOA’ Cast Getting The Boot?
-
Kelly Rowland Dazzles In An Angelic Bridal Gown By Chana Marelus
-
Judge Signs Order For R. Kelly’s $500K In Music Royalties To Be Garnished To Payback His Victims
-
The Jacksonville Shooting Wasn’t ‘Racially Motivated,’ It Was Racist. There’s A Difference
-
Tests Reveal Bronny James Likely Has A Congenital Heart Defect, X Users Call Anti-Vaxxers Loud & Wrong
-
My First Time: Cynthia Bailey Recalls Falling In Love At First Sight With Leon
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2023