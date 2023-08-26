Watch Live: March On Washington Commemorates 60th Anniversary At Lincoln Memorial

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

The 60th anniversary of the March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom is being streamed live online as a coalition of civil rights leaders and organizations spanning multiple generations converge on the nation’s capital on Saturday.

Led by Martin Luther King, III and Arndrea Waters King, Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.’s children, along with Rev. Al Sharpton of the National Action Network, the historic event is able to be viewed on the internet by those who were unable to attend in person.

Keep reading to find out how to watch the 60th anniversary of the March on Washington via a livestream online.

Members of the King family spoke to the Associated Press’ Aaron Morrison ahead of Saturday’s event about the need to uphold Dr. King’s legacy.

“I see a man still standing in authority and saying, ‘We’ve still got to get this this right,’” Bernice King said while in front of her father’s memorial monument in Washington, D.C.

“What we know is when people stand up, the difference can be made,” Martin Luther King III said. “This is not a traditional commemoration. This really is a rededication.”

Sharpton underscored the lack of progress still needed to fulfill the Kings’ dream.

“I never thought that 23 years later, Martin and I, with Arndrea, would be doing a march and we’d have less (civil rights protections) than we had in 2000,” Sharpton said. “We’re fulfilling the assignment Mrs. King gave us. We are having to march, saying we can’t go backwards, and we’ve got to go forward.”

In addition to the civil rights leaders and organizations, more than 1,000 students from historically Black colleges and universities, or HBCUs, were expected to be in attendance on Saturday.

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris were expected to meet with the organizers of the March and the family of Dr. King. Biden was also scheduled to speak at a White House reception honoring the 60th anniversary of Kennedy’s Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law, a legal organization that advocates for racial justice.

To watch a livestream of the 60th Anniversary of The March on Washington, choose from any of the below options.

Via National Action Network’s YouTube page:

Via the National Action Network’s website, by clicking here.

Via the Drum Major Institute’s YouTube page:

Via C-SPAN, by clicking here.

