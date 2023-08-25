Trump Goes to Fulton County Jail; Mugshot Taken

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Atlanta, Ga. — The mugshot of former President Trump has been released.

It was taken Thursday night during the booking process at Atlanta’s Fulton County Jail. Trump was charged for his alleged efforts to overturn the state’s 2020 election.

This was the fourth criminal case brought against the ex-president this year.

He was released on a $200,000 bond.

