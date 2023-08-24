If R. Kelly lives to see the light of day again, his bank account will be severely light on funds, deservingly so because the Pied Piper of R&Pee has to pay back the victims of his crimes.
Spotted on TMZ Hip Hop, convicted rapist R. Kelly is not done paying back his victims. According to the celebrity gossip site, the “Only The Loot Can Make Me Happy” singer still owes over half a million bucks, and a judge is now hitting whatever’s left of his music royalties.
Per TMZ Hip Hop:
R. Kelly is still on the hook for more than half a million bucks in restitution to his victims — but they’ll be getting a big check soon thanks to his old hits.
So, the company will now cut a check to cover Kelly’s restitution bill.
UMG’s Remaining R.Kelly Royalties Will Cover The Balance
Before his trial, R. Kelly’s latest album “leaked” but was swiftly removed off streaming platforms, and both RCA and Sony dropped the disgraced singer/songwriter.
R. Kelly was sentenced to 20 years in prison by a Chicago judge on top of the 30 years he was slapped with in his New York Case on top of the additional year he will serve in jail.
It’s a safe bet the streets will never hear or see Robert Kelly again.
Photo: Pool / Getty
Judge Signs Order For R. Kelly’s $500K In Music Royalties To Be Garnished To Payback His Victims was originally published on hiphopwired.com
