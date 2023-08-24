Judge Signs Order For R. Kelly’s $500K In Music Royalties To Be Garnished To Payback His Victims

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

If R. Kelly lives to see the light of day again, his bank account will be severely light on funds, deservingly so because the Pied Piper of R&Pee has to pay back the victims of his crimes.

Spotted on TMZ Hip Hop, convicted rapist R. Kelly is not done paying back his victims. According to the celebrity gossip site, the “Only The Loot Can Make Me Happy” singer still owes over half a million bucks, and a judge is now hitting whatever’s left of his music royalties.

R. Kelly is still on the hook for more than half a million bucks in restitution to his victims — but they’ll be getting a big check soon thanks to his old hits.

According to docs, obtained by TMZ Hip Hop, a judge signed an order garnishing the embattled singer’s royalties … as it was discovered Universal Music Group is holding a bunch of his royalties.

So, the company will now cut a check to cover Kelly’s restitution bill.

UMG’s Remaining R.Kelly Royalties Will Cover The Balance

TMZ Hip Hop also reports that Kelly is on the hook for $506,950.26, and it just so happens that UMG has $567,444.19, which can definitely settle his remaining debts.That remaining cash could directly result from the people who can’t seem to let go of “Step in The Name of Love” and R. Kelly’s other songs and continue to stream them in protest of his conviction and pure heada**ery. Before his trial, R. Kelly’s latest album “leaked” but was swiftly removed off streaming platforms, and both RCA and Sony dropped the disgraced singer/songwriter. R. Kelly was sentenced to 20 years in prison by a Chicago judge on top of the 30 years he was slapped with in his New York Case on top of the additional year he will serve in jail. It’s a safe bet the streets will never hear or see Robert Kelly again. — Photo: Pool / Getty

