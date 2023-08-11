Dr. Gerald Horne, Reparations Advocate Kaam Howard & Journalist Jean Jabouin l The Carl Nelson Show

The University of Houstons’ History & Africana Studies professor Gerald Horne will sort out the issues in Niger and talk about BRICS and The New World Order. Dr. Horne will also discuss Hunter Biden Trump’s legal problems, Florida’s attack on Black History and The Riverboat Alabama incident. Before Dr. Horne, Reparations Advocate Kaam Howard previews this weekend’s big Reparations concert. Journalist Jean Jabouin explains how a Tick Tocker shut down Lower Manhattan last week.
