Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Cops in Malibu are investigating the discovery of a dead body found in a barrel that washed up on the beach recently, finding out that the deceased has a connection to the death of rapper Pop Smoke three years ago.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

The naked body of 32-year-old aspiring rapper Javonnta Murphy was found inside a 55-gallon drum on July 31. The barrel was found floating in the water near the Pacific Coast Highway bridge.

TMZ has learned that Javonnta was the older brother of Jaquan Murphy, who was initially arrested for Pop Smoke’s murder. As you know, Pop was gunned down in February 2020 during a robbery in the Hollywood Hills.

Jaquan Murphy was first charged with attempted murder for Pop’s death, but later cleared of the charge. However, he is currently awaiting trial in L.A. County for an unrelated murder.

Pop Smoke’s Murder Has Eerie Connection To Dead Body Found In A Barrel was originally published on hiphopnc.com