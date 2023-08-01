History Made In County Music With Top Three Songs on the Hot 100

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Jason Aldean’s “Try That In A Small Town,” Morgan Wallen’s “Last Night” and Luke Combs’ “Fast Car” are making chart history.

In a groundbreaking achievement, three country songs have secured the top three positions on the Billboard Hot 100 chart for the first time ever. Jason Aldean’s “Try That In A Small Town,” Morgan Wallen’s “Last Night,” and Luke Combs’ “Fast Car” have etched their names in the music industry’s history books with this extraordinary feat.

According to the latest Billboard Hot 100 chart dated August 5, the country trio has taken over the top spots. Aldean’s “Try That in a Small Town” claims the No. 1 position, followed closely by Wallen’s “Last Night” at No. 2, and Combs’ “Fast Car” at No. 3. This remarkable event marks the first time since the inception of the Billboard Hot 100 chart in August 1958 that three country songs have held the top three rankings simultaneously.

The significance of this achievement is not lost on music enthusiasts, as country music has been an influential genre in the music industry for decades. This recent milestone showcases the genre’s widespread appeal and its ability to resonate with listeners across different musical tastes.

The Billboard Hot 100 chart, known for its comprehensive approach in compiling data, combines U.S. streaming figures from all genres, including official audio and video streams, along with radio airplay and sales data. The sales data, which includes physical singles and digital tracks from various digital music retailers, plays a crucial role in determining the chart positions. However, it is important to note that digital singles sales from direct-to-consumer (D2C) sites are not included in the chart calculations.

Jason Aldean celebrates his first-ever Hot 100 No. 1 with “Try That In A Small Town,” marking his 40th entry on the chart. This achievement also marks a significant milestone for Aldean’s record label Broken Bow, as it becomes the label’s first Hot 100 No. 1 hit since its establishment in 1999. Notably, Broken Bow had previously charted in the Top 10 of the Hot 100 with Aldean’s “Dirt Road Anthem” back in 2010.

Reflecting on Aldean’s musical journey, his debut on the Hot 100 came with the single “Hicktown” on August 13, 2005. Before reaching the No. 1 spot, he had already achieved a top 10 hit with “Dirt Road Anthem” in July 2011, featuring a remix with Ludacris. Aldean’s persistence and dedication to his craft have finally paid off, as he now enjoys the well-deserved success on the Hot 100 chart.

Following a remarkable 14-week reign at No. 1 Morgan Wallen’s , “Last Night” rebounded from No. 3 to No. 2 on the chart. The song now shares the record for the fifth-longest time at the No. 1 position in the chart’s history.

Meanwhile, Combs’ rendition of Tracy Chapman’s “Fast Car” made an impressive climb from No. 4 to No. 3 after spending three weeks at its peak position of No. 2.

Interestingly, the road to a No. 1 spot on the Hot 100 chart is not always swift for artists. Some have endured lengthy anticipation periods before achieving chart-topping success. For instance, Billy Ray Cyrus experienced a remarkable gap of 26 years and 11 months between the release of his iconic “Achy Breaky Heart” in 1992 and the chart-topping hit “Old Town Road” by Lil Nas X, featuring Cyrus, in 2019. Santana holds the record for the longest anticipation period, spanning nearly 30 years from their debut with “Jingo” in 1969 to the triumph of “Smooth,” featuring Rob Thomas, in 1999.

Country music, in general, has seen a surge in popularity and consumption on the charts. As of July 6, Luminate reported that consumption of the country music genre in the United States has witnessed a remarkable 20.3% year-over-year growth in the first 23 weeks of 2023. This stands in stark contrast to the 2.5% growth experienced during the same period in 2022.

As the music landscape evolves, milestones like this underscore the enduring power of country music and its ability to captivate audiences from diverse backgrounds. With artists like Jason Aldean, Morgan Wallen, and Luke Combs leading the charge, the country music genre continues to carve its place in music history and break barriers on the global stage.

The post History Made In County Music With Top Three Songs on the Hot 100 appeared first on Country 97.1 HANK FM.

History Made In County Music With Top Three Songs on the Hot 100 was originally published on hankfm.com