Mastercard is cracking down on cannabis customers.
The payment-processing company asked financial institutions this week to stop allowing marijuana transactions on its debit cards.
Medicinal and recreational use of cannabis is legal in many states but, it remains illegal at the federal level, prohibiting those transactions.
“As we were made aware of this matter, we quickly investigated it. In accordance with our policies, we instructed the financial institutions that offer payments services to cannabis merchants and connects them to Mastercard to terminate the activity. Our rules require our customers to conduct lawful activity where they are licensed to use our brands. The federal government considers cannabis sales illegal, so these purchases are not allowed on our systems,” Mastercard said in a statement obtained by CBS Baltimore.
Those in the cannabis industry say it’s going to be up to the federal government to remove the financial restraint around state-legal businesses.
Between July 1 through 23, the government reports $65.7 million in cannabis sales.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:
READ MORE NEWS…
Recreational Use Of Marijuana Will Officially Be Legal In Maryland This Fourth Of July Weekend
Keisha Lance Bottoms Explains What President Biden’s Simple Federal Marijuana Possession Pardon’s Mean
‘Everybody’ Uses Weed In The NBA, ‘It’s Like Wine At This Point,’ Kevin Durant Says
The post Mastercard To Stop Allowing Marijuana Transactions On Its Debit Cards appeared first on 92 Q.
Mastercard To Stop Allowing Marijuana Transactions On Its Debit Cards was originally published on 92q.com
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2023
-
Tina Knowles Files For Divorce From Husband Richard Lawson After 8 Years
-
Keith Ellison Called Clarence Thomas A House Slave, White Conservatives Proved They Don’t Know Black People
-
‘Nothing Compares 2 U’ Singer Sinéad O’Connor Dead at 56
-
LeBron James’ son Bronny Suffers Cardiac Arrest During USC Basketball Workout
-
Jimmy Butler Reportedly Dating Shakira, Twitter Salutes His Game
-
All The Fab Looks From D-Nice’s All-White Carnegie Hall Affair
-
5 Black-Owned Beauty Products To Shop This Week