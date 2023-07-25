Erica Campbell Is Number 1 On Billboard’s Gospel Air Play Chart this Week (Week of July 29, 2023)

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

“Feel Alright (Blessed)” is the second single to be released from Erica Campbell’s upcoming third studio album to be released this summer. “Feel Alright (Blessed)” is available on all streaming platforms now via the My Block Inc./SRG-ILS Group label imprint.

The “The Feel Alright (Blessed)” music video just made its global world premiere on BET GOSPEL, BET.com and across the Radio One stations platforms. The fun and energetic family-reunion-esque music video was directed by Rich Laru. “I wanted this video to feel like a celebration of the goodness of God for us to dance and sing and just let the joy flow because we are so grateful for how God has blessed us. It’s high energy. It’s fun. It’s all smiles. It’s family. It’s multi-generational, and I believe it’s going to bless people. Feel Alright feels so good!,” mentions Erica.

This summer, multi-platinum rising Gospel legend, Erica Campbell, will embark on her “FEEL ALRIGHT TOUR,” with special guest, Lena Byrd Miles. Feel Alright (Blessed) is the second number one single from Erica’s forthcoming project “The Love Album” due to release September 15th.

Billboard Gospel Air Play Chart

Week of July 29, 2023

1. Feel Alright (Blessed) Erica Campbell

2. Miracles Kierra Sheard f/Pastor Mike Jr.

3. Always Jovonta Patton

4. Daily Bread Otis Kemp

5. Great God Demetrius West and The Jesus Promoters f/Lisa Carter-Cork

6. Always Peace Brian Courtney Wilson

7. All Things Kirk Franklin

8. Speak Angel Taylor

9. I Wanna Say Thank You James Grear & Company F/Maurette Brown Clark

10. Revival Jules Juda f/Tasha Page Lockhart, Leek spence and Sarah Jakes Roberts

11. Lord Do It (Live in Memphis) Zacardi Cortez

12. Heaven Anthony David and Algebra Blessett

13. No Stressing Damon Little f/Angie Stone

14. I Believe God Jekalyn Carr

15. It’s Working Todd Dulaney f/Hezekiah Walker (greatest gainer this week)

16. You Kept Me Marvin Sapp

17. Alright Melvin Crispell III

18. My Mind’s Made Up Darius Brooks and The Tommies Reunion

19. Speak Your Name Anthony Brown and Group Therapy

20. The Promise The Mississippi Mass Choir f/Stan Jones and Myron Butler

