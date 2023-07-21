Legendary singer and musician Tony Bennett has died.
Sylvia Weiner, his publicist, announced his death in a statement to the Associated Press.
He also worked with celebrities such as Lady Gaga, Aretha Franklin, and Frank Sinatra, who dubbed him “the best singer in the business.”
During an eight-decade career, the crooner sold millions of recordings and received 20 Grammys, including a lifetime achievement award.
The singer died at the age of 96. He was just two weeks short of his birthday.
No specific cause of death was given but Bennett had been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease in 2016.
What was your favorite Tony Bennett tune?
Tony Bennett, Legendary Singer and Musician, Dies At 96 was originally published on mix1079.com
