Summer Walker Spotted On Instagram With Pink Telfar x Ugg Bag

Summer Walker was spotted on her Instagram stories rocking the cutest pink and white shearling Ugg x Telfar bag. The sultry songstress paired the bag with long blonde tresses, inspiring Barbie girls everywhere. Tagging the Telfar brand in her story, Summer wrote, “Thank you so much. I love it.”

The “Girls Need Love” singer is just one of many celebrities and influencers mentioning the Black-owned brand. Telfar fans are still talking about Queen Beyoncé’s stamp of approval in 2021. And sales of the bag skyrocketed after the Renaissance World Tour star mentioned the “it bag” on her most recent album.

A Cozy Bag For the Summer

Summer Walker’s light pink tote was launched in March 2023 as part of a new spring drop from the collaborative brands. With baby pink and light blue colorways, the new bag options gave nostalgic vibes to classic Ugg while displaying the iconic Telfar design. The bags mark the third iteration of the Ugg x Telfar capsule.

When first introduced, some fashionistas saw the plush cozy accessories solely as winter staples. But with pastel options, the bag can be worn as a fun statement piece year-round. Fashion lovers can pair the bags with everything from flowy sundresses and curve-hugging bodycons to chic trench coats and casual sweatpants.

Source: Telfar.net

The shearling shoppers range from $192 to $420 and are available at telfar.net or nordstrom.com. Bags are available in small, medium, and large. Those who favor the classic colors of chestnut and black can also find these options on the sites.

Let us know. Have you grabbed one of the bags from the Ugg x Telfar collection?

