The OMG Girlz dropped by the Lemonade Stand with Leah’s Lemonade on the hills of a 10 year wait for their song “Lover Boy.” The trio talked about their trademark lawsuit bringing them together to record again. The “Gucci This (Gucci That)” singers discussed recording music after a decade and what the fans can look forward to , including a music video for the long awaited song. Will the ladies drop an album? Will they continue to pursue the Lawsuit of their trademark? You have to pull up and park it at the Lemonade stand to find out! Grab a cup, throw it back, and sip on all that!
Omg Girlz Talk Lawsuit Loss, ‘Lover Boy’ Release After 10 Years, Touring Again, New Album + More! was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com
