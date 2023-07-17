Reorganize Your Home:
Set Intentions:
Make a list that represents your desires in detail. Take time to write your intentions on a piece of paper. Be sure that you are clear, concise and as specific as you can make them.
Light a Candle:
When you let light into your home, you let light into your life. Focus on your blessings and meditate to bring about your desires.
The post Here are 3 Ways to Celebrate the New Moon in Cancer appeared first on 97.9 The Beat.
Here are 3 Ways to Celebrate the New Moon in Cancer was originally published on thebeatdfw.com
-
Da Brat and Wife Jesseca “Judy” Dupart-Harris Welcome Baby Boy True! [PHOTOS]
-
Tracee Ellis Ross Poses Topless On Instagram, Twitter Collectively Moans
-
Jill Scott’s Powerful Rendition Of The National Anthem Has America’s Attention & We Can’t Stop Watching It [VIDEO]
-
Darius Daulton Blasts Keke Palmer’s Booty Butt Cheeks Fit After Usher Serenaded Her
-
Jamie Foxx Spotted In Public For The First Time Since Hospitalization
-
India.Arie’s Comments on Meg Thee Stallion & Janelle Monáe Raise Eyebrows
-
Sha’Carri Richardson Rips Off Wig Before Running Fastest Women’s 100m Time Of The Year, Twitter Salutes
-
Lori Harvey’s Swimwear Collection With PrettyLittleThing Is Piping Hot