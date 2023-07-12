We’re glad to hear that Morgan Freeman is on the mend after a contagious virus forced him to skip a media tour, TMZ reports.
TMZ stated that the 86-year-old actor was forced to cancel a UK trip after he came down with a fever and according to his rep, doctors told him he was contagious.
The 86-year-old actor was scheduled to do a media tour to promote the new Taylor Sheridan show, “Special Ops: Lioness.”
Additionally, he was also supposed to appear with his costars on the BBC program, “The One Show”
However, reports stat that Morgan is doing fine now, and he’s no longer contagious.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:
READ MORE NEWS…
Morgan Freeman Is Not Here For “Black History Month” Or Being Called “African American,” Calls It Insulting
Morgan Freeman’s Critique Of “Black History Month” And “African American” As Terms Sparks Debate
Contagious Virus Forces Morgan Freeman To Skip Media Tour was originally published on magicbaltimore.com
-
Da Brat and Wife Jesseca “Judy” Dupart-Harris Welcome Baby Boy True! [PHOTOS]
-
Tracee Ellis Ross Poses Topless On Instagram, Twitter Collectively Moans
-
Darius Daulton Blasts Keke Palmer’s Booty Butt Cheeks Fit After Usher Serenaded Her
-
Jill Scott’s Powerful Rendition Of The National Anthem Has America’s Attention & We Can’t Stop Watching It [VIDEO]
-
Jamie Foxx Spotted In Public For The First Time Since Hospitalization
-
Ashanti Breaks The Internet In Latest Animal Print Fit
-
India.Arie’s Comments on Meg Thee Stallion & Janelle Monáe Raise Eyebrows
-
Sha’Carri Richardson Rips Off Wig Before Running Fastest Women’s 100m Time Of The Year, Twitter Salutes