New Trailer For ‘Star Wars: Ahsoka’ Features Plenty of Fan Favorites & First Look At Grand Admiral Thrawn

We got a tease of Lucasfilm’s new Disney+ original series Star Wars: Ahsoka at this year’s Star Wars Celebration. Now, a full trailer has arrived, and it’s full of our favorites from the Star Wars: Rebels and The Clone Wars animated series gloriously brought to real life.

In our best look at Star Wars: Ahsoka, Rosario Dawson looks fantastic as the titular character she first became in The Mandalorian, and we also know the plot of the series and prove fan-casting works.

The heroes have gone their separate ways since the events of Star Wars: Rebels. The looming threat of Grand Admiral Thrawn is enough to reunite the Ghost crew, minus Ezra Bridger, who is still missing after using his Force abilities to create a pocket around himself and Thrawn as the Purgill whisks them away.

Well, it appears Bridger’s efforts were in vain. Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen) is alive and well, much to the dismay of Dawson’s Ahsoka, who is searching for a diabolical villain. Ahsoka’s journey will see her reunite with Hera Syndulla (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) and her former Jedi apprentice Sabine (Natasha Lui Bordizzo), who is still searching for the missing Ezra Bridger (Eman Esfandi).

There Is Also A New Force Sensitive Threat In Star Wars: Ahsoka

Thrawn is not the only threat Ahsoka Tano, and the remaining Ghost Crew members have to worry about. We see plenty of Force-sensitive baddies proficient in the ways of lightsaber fades. A new group of powerful lightsaber-wielding villains looks like they will be life miserable for Ahsoka and her friends.

Baylan Skoll, played by the late Ray Stevenson, boldly proclaims in the trailer that he is no Jedi and has a mean apprentice in Shin Hati (Ivanno Sakhno).

It’s also a safe bet that Darth Vader’s (Hayden Christensen) Jedi hunters, The Inquisitors, will also be fresh on Ahsoka’s tail.

Star Wars: Ahsoka looks like it will return to the good old formula of science fiction, fantasy, and of course, a dash of political intrigue.

You can watch Star Wars: Ahoska’s two-episode premiere on Disney+ on August 23. Peep the trailer below.

