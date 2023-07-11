Grammy award-winning Musician & author Professor Griff will discuss India Aire calling out Megan Thee Stallion at the recent Essence Music Festival. Griff will also address Ice Cube claiming not to be part of the ‘Club’ and how so-called gatekeepers are against him. Before Griff, we will look at the life and times of the late Dr. Mutulu Shakur with Detroit activist Sushanna Shakur, Attorney Nkechi Taifa & Dr. Kokayi Patterson. Chicago activist Preacher Anthony Williams previews a Citizens Mass Rally against violence to start us off.
Learn More About The 54 Countries of Africa
Text “DCnews” to 52140 For Local & Exclusive News Sent Directly To You!
The Big Show starts on WOLB at 1010 AM, wolbbaltimore.com, WOL 95.9 FM & 1450 AM & woldcnews.com at 6 am ET., 5 am CT., 3 am PT., and 11 am BST. Call-In # 800 450 7876 to participate, & listen live in the DMV on 104.1hd2 FM, 93.9hd2 FM, & 102.3hd2 FM, Tune In Radio & Alexa. All shows are available for free from your favorite podcast platform. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram.
LISTEN TO MORE EPISODES OF THE CARL NELSON SHOW HERE
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
SEE MORE NEWS:
- Professor Griff, Sushanna Shakur, Anthony Williams, Attorney Nkechi Taifa & Dr. Kokayi Patterson l The Carl Nelson Show
- The Hidden Story Of Six Triple Eight: The Battalion Of Back Women Who Served In WWII
- Nearly $21 Million In Weed Sales Reported In First Week of Legal Recreational Use In Maryland
- Marylanders Asked To Conserve Water Usage After Drought Watch Was Issued For Most Of State
- Alabama Sen. Tommy Tuberville Says It’s Only An ‘Opinion’ That White Nationalists Are Racist
Professor Griff, Sushanna Shakur, Anthony Williams, Attorney Nkechi Taifa & Dr. Kokayi Patterson l The Carl Nelson Show was originally published on woldcnews.com
-
Da Brat and Wife Jesseca “Judy” Dupart-Harris Welcome Baby Boy True! [PHOTOS]
-
Tracee Ellis Ross Poses Topless On Instagram, Twitter Collectively Moans
-
Darius Daulton Blasts Keke Palmer’s Booty Butt Cheeks Fit After Usher Serenaded Her
-
Jill Scott’s Powerful Rendition Of The National Anthem Has America’s Attention & We Can’t Stop Watching It [VIDEO]
-
Jamie Foxx Spotted In Public For The First Time Since Hospitalization
-
Ashanti Breaks The Internet In Latest Animal Print Fit
-
India.Arie’s Comments on Meg Thee Stallion & Janelle Monáe Raise Eyebrows
-
Sha’Carri Richardson Rips Off Wig Before Running Fastest Women’s 100m Time Of The Year, Twitter Salutes