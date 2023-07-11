Well, it looks like Kali may not have white boy on her roster after all. The ATL rapper was seen backstage at Birthday Bash ATL 2023 with Power actor, Michael Rainey Jr. aka ‘Tariq’.
Everything You Missed During Birthday Bash ATL 2023 Weekend
Soon as the two pulled up to the show together dating rumors instantly appeared. Not only that, fans dug up a few other occasions they were outside together. Talk about a hard launch right? WRONG! Kali hit us with that “Mhmm” during her conversation with radio personality J Nicks. During the interview she breaks her silence on the dating rumors & says “he is just a friend”
Kali swiftly put an end to the dating rumors, denying any romantic involvement with the young actor.
Kali On If She Is Dating Power Actor, Michael Rainey Jr. was originally published on hotspotatl.com
