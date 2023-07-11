Drake, Jermaine Dupri Wrap Production On Docuseries About Atlanta’s Magic City Strip Club

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Drake is finally bringing his love of strip clubs to a streaming service near you.

His production company DreamCrew Entertainment is hooking up with Jermaine Dupri, Cole Brown and Jami Gertz to produce a three-part series about the iconic Atlanta strip club Magic City.

According to Deadline, titled Magic City: An American Fantasy, production on the doc has already wrapped and showcases the story behind the establishment and its integral part of Atlanta’s culture. Drake’s role is helmed through his DreamCrew company with executive producers Adel “Future” Nur (his longtime co-manager) and Peter Nelson.

Legendary Hip-Hop producer Jermaine Dupri comes by way of production company Scheme Engine alongside music executive Michael Mauldin as executive producer. Scheme Engine is BIPOC-owned and focuses on telling the stories of women and underrepresented communities.

Magic City has been an essential part of Atlanta’s nightlife since opening in 1985 and has been a litmus test for some of the biggest rap hits to eventually grace the airwaves and dominate the charts.

The genius behind the club is founder Michael “Mr. Magic” Barney, who, despite not being in the public much, will be a big focus of the documentary.

On directing duties is Charles Todd, whose got other music-focused documentaries like Buddy Guy: The Blues Chase The Blues Away, and King of Bachata under his belt, but was created by Cole Brown.

Brown hopes to tell the larger story of what it takes to grow a Black-owned business that’s also culturally respected.

“This is a unique story of Black entrepreneurship and empire-building in a city that is the beating heart of Black culture,” says series creator Cole Brown, “I’m ecstatic to be working with a team that will give this story the authenticity and platform it deserves.”

Part of Magic City’s allure is that stars are mainstays, so the documentary will include interviews from the likes of 2 Chainz, Nelly, Shaquille O’Neal, Quavo, Killer Mike, Big Boi and other perspectives from journalists, dancers, and employees.

Drake, Jermaine Dupri Wrap Production On Docuseries About Atlanta’s Magic City Strip Club was originally published on cassiuslife.com