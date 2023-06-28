Five faculty members at an elementary school in Indiana have been charged after a teacher forced a student to eat his own vomit during lunch.
The disgusting and traumatizing incident happened at Brown Elementary School in Brownsburg, near Indianapolis.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
Authorities were contacted in April about inappropriate behavior towards a 7-year-old boy during lunch. A search warrant lead to them pulling security footage that captured the ordeal on video.
The teacher who forced the vile act surrendered her teaching license. Among the five staff members who were charged, two were teachers. All five staff members involved were either fired or resigned.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Information from Cleveland 19 was used in this post. To see their initial report, [click here].
READ MORE STORIES ON WZAKCLEVELAND.COM:
- Madonna Postpones Tour After Rushed to Hospital Unresponsive, Manager Says
- ‘No One Answered’: Ralph Yarl Says Neighbor Wouldn’t Help Him After He Was Shot In Head
- Calls For DOJ Indictments After Mississippi Cops Fired For Torturing Black Men
Elementary Teacher Forces Student To Eat His Own Vomit, Staff Charged was originally published on wzakcleveland.com
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2023
-
Offset Exposes Cardi B’s Buns via Instagram Story
-
Shocking End To Chicago Hot Dog Stand Shooting As Charges Dropped Against Mom And Shooter Son
-
Deion Sanders Facing Possible Foot Amputation Due To Health Complications
-
The Good, Bad, and Strange Fashions from the 2023 BET Awards
-
Patti LaBelle Powers Through Lyric Mishap During Tina Turner Tribute at the BET Awards
-
Jacky Oh, Mother Of DC Young Fly’s Children, Dies Following Plastic Surgery: Report
-
Charges Dropped Against Cops Who Dumped Black Woman’s Body In Dumpster, Then Set It Ablaze