Elementary Teacher Forces Student To Eat His Own Vomit, Staff Charged

Five faculty members at an elementary school in Indiana have been charged after a teacher forced a student to eat his own vomit during lunch.

The disgusting and traumatizing incident happened at Brown Elementary School in Brownsburg, near Indianapolis.

Authorities were contacted in April about inappropriate behavior towards a 7-year-old boy during lunch. A search warrant lead to them pulling security footage that captured the ordeal on video.

The teacher who forced the vile act surrendered her teaching license. Among the five staff members who were charged, two were teachers. All five staff members involved were either fired or resigned.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Information from Cleveland 19 was used in this post. To see their initial report, [click here].

