In his illustrious career, Morris Day has had a lot of memorable moments, from hearing his record on the radio for the first time to performing at a sold-out show in Detroit’s Joe Lewis Arena. The fearless leader of The Time chats with Karen Clark about some of those moments.
He also talks about still going strong after 40 years in the game and what we can expect when The Time hits the stage with ConFunkShun at the Koka Booth Amphitheatre on Friday, June 23! Check out our full interview above!
Morris Day Reflects On Memorable Moments In His Career was originally published on foxync.com
-
[UPDATE] Joseline Hernandez ARRESTED After Her Own TKO On Former “Cabaret” Co-Star At Mayweather/Gotti Fight
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2023
-
Jacky Oh, Mother Of DC Young Fly’s Children, Dies Following Plastic Surgery: Report
-
Charges Dropped Against Cops Who Dumped Black Woman’s Body In Dumpster, Then Set It Ablaze
-
Anita Baker Drags Babyface & His Fans On Twitter Following Concert Debacle
-
Offset Exposes Cardi B’s Buns via Instagram Story
-
Floyd Mayweather Vs. John Gotti III Ends in Complete Havoc [WATCH]
-
Joseline Hernandez Went Full Muy Thai On Big Lex After Mayweather-Gotti Fight