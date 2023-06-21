Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Killer Mike is on a great run after releasing his album “MICHAEL” which has received a ton of praise from critics and fans. During a sit down with Sway from Sway In the Morning, Killer Mike talked about his song SCIENTISTS & ENGINEERS which featured the legendary Andre 3000.

During the talk, Killer Mike revealed that Andre 3000 has more music on the way and also a possible album. ‘Yeah, I think we’ll fly out in a couple of weeks to go listen to it”, Mike said. The two continued to talk and Saway mentioned how he’s heard numerous songs and that there were more in the stash.

Hopefully, there is music on the way from Andre 3000. It’s important to note, the Atlanta native hasn’t released any solo projects in a while. Before his SCIENTISTS & ENGINEERS feature, Andre was last featured on Kanye West’s 2021 Donda in the song, Life of the Party.

Fans have been waiting a long time for new music from Andre 3000. His sightings have been sporadic, leading to an air of mystery around his activities. He has been known to attend fashion shows, film festivals, and cultural events. He’s known to pop up every now and then, but fans know that he rather physically touch the community than shine in the camera.

Could there be something new coming from the unique Andre 3000?

Killer Mike Teases Andre 3000s New Album Is On The Way was originally published on hot1009.com