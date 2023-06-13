Tory Lanez Sentencing Date Moved To August 7

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Tory Lanez‘s new sentencing date is August 7. Tory is facing up to 22 years in prison and his sentencing in the trial was scheduled for today, but moments ago Judge Herriford approved the defense’s request to push it back. Last December, he was found guilty on all charges connected to the 2020 shooting of Megan Thee Stallion.

A verdict was reached about 24 hours after the jury first broke for deliberations on Dec. 22. The jury consisted of five men and seven women. Lanez faced charges of felony assault with a semiautomatic firearm and carrying a concealed firearm in a vehicle stemming from the July 2020 shooting incident that left rapper Megan Thee Stallion with foot injuries. The 30-year-old Canadian rapper was convicted on all three counts.

In August 2020 during an Instagram live, Megan publicly identified Lanez as the person who attacked her however, Lanez has adamantly denied the allegations and suggested that Kelsey Harris, Megan’s former best friend, was the person responsible.

