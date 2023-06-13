A series of eerie events thrusts an unlikely trio (John Boyega, Teyonah Parris, and Jamie Foxx) onto the trail of a nefarious government experience conspiracy in this pulpy mystery caper.
Check out the Netflix trailer for ‘They Cloned Tyrone’ Below
About the Film:
In They Cloned Tyrone, the Oscar winner joins John Boyega and Teyonah Parris in taking on a government conspiracy. The group is uniquely qualified for the job. Alongside Foxx’s bonafides, Boyega has experience taking on stormtroopers (Star Wars: The Last Jedi) and aliens (Attack the Block), while Parris is fresh off confronting vengeful ghosts (Candyman) and grieving witches (WandaVision). This timely and mind-bending conspiracy thriller marks Juel Taylor’s feature directorial debut. You can learn more below — and check out a new trailer for the film above.
See The Trailer For New Jamie Foxx Conspiracy Theory Film, ‘They Cloned Tyrone’ was originally published on theboxhouston.com
-
Ms. Jacky Oh, Partner Of Comedian DC Young Fly’s Wife Has Passed Away | Report
-
[UPDATE] Joseline Hernandez ARRESTED After Her Own TKO On Former “Cabaret” Co-Star At Mayweather/Gotti Fight
-
Jacky Oh, Mother Of DC Young Fly’s Children, Dies Following Plastic Surgery: Report
-
Offset Exposes Cardi B’s Buns via Instagram Story
-
First Openly Gay HBCU Football Player Reveals Boyfriend for Pride Month [WATCH]
-
Anita Baker Drags Babyface & His Fans On Twitter Following Concert Debacle
-
Floyd Mayweather Vs. John Gotti III Ends in Complete Havoc [WATCH]
-
Joseline Hernandez Went Full Muy Thai On Big Lex After Mayweather-Gotti Fight